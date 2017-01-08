Near deadly wreck in Midland lands two in hospital with life-threatening injuries

MIDLAND, Ga. – Police say two people are fighting for their lives after a serious wreck in Midland Sunday evening. Columbus Police tell News 3 the crash happened at the intersection of Psalmond Road (Highway 80) and Beaver Run Rd. An initial report says the two-car accident was caused by one driver running through a stop sign at the intersection.

The two people hurt in the wreck were taken to Midtown Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. One person had to be cut out of their car. Police say accidents occasionally happen around the area because cars are constantly crossing a busy highway. It is unknown whether the two people hurt were wearing seat belts. The official cause of the crash is also unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

