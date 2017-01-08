Lee County officials warn of asphalt paving scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – News 3 is on your side with a scam alert warning targeting mostly elderly homeowners. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a group of people is offering to do various asphalt paving projects and services around East Alabama.

the group claims they will do paving work on driveways with left over asphalt, and they will sell “at half price” to their intended victims. The sheriff’s office tells News 3 that rural elderly homeowners aren’t the only targets. Officials advise potential victims to get a good description of the scammers, their vehicle and their license plate.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns people to always check the references of any person offering to perform repair work or a similar type service.