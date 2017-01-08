Hunters asked to provide input for new Georgia hunting regulations

State wildlife officials plan to hold eight public meetings to discuss proposed hunting regulations over the next couple of years. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division will extend a voice to hunters for the next two hunting seasons.

They’ll hold meeting in the following Georgia cities:

Monday – Stockbridge and Brunswick

Tuesday – Moultrie and Vidalia

Wednesday – Waynesboro and Cochran

Thursday – Elijay and Homer

If by chance people are unable to make it to any of the meetings at those locations, they can still submit suggestions. For more on how you can provide input, click here.

Hunting regulation input is due by mail, email or phone by January 20. The Board of Natural Resources will consider proposals by May 31.