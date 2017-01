HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – Crews are working to restore power to dozens of homes and businesses in Harris County. News 3 called Diverse Power, who services much of the area. They say a substation failure is responsible for the outages, which happened around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Hamilton, Cataula, and Fortson are all affected. There is currently no estimated time for restoration. Customers can call 706-845-2000 to learn more information.

Stay with News 3 for continuing updates on this story.