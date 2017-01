COLUMBUS, Ga. – The City of Columbus will close a downtown intersection starting Monday. It will affect many people’s commute into the area. The intersection of 1st Ave. and 7th St. will be closed to all through traffic.

The city is contracting out repair work to the intersection. In the meantime, look out for detour signs along Broadway, 6th St., 2nd Ave. and 8th St. This project will take a bout a month to complete.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around the area.