COLD through Monday morning

All winter precipitation is gone, but wind chills will be dangerously low tonight with low temperatures in the teens and wind chills even lower than that. The other concern is any re-freezing lingering puddles for black ice hazards on roads (although patchy). Cold temperatures continue through Monday morning.

Sunday morning will start in the teens and only warm to the lower 40s by the afternoon. Monday will only be slightly warmer with the morning starting in the lower 20s with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll then gradually warm up through the week with Thursday nearing 70!

We’ll stay dry through the week with more moisture building in Wednesday and the best shot for rain Saturday.