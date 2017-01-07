Another cold day then a warming trend

Temperatures just a little higher than we saw on Saturday, but overall still chilly and cold across the Chattahoochee Valley. Starting off Monday and the work week rather cold once again, but some of our southern counties could see some low 50s and here in Columbus just in the upper 40s. Then comes a warming trend across the region.

High pressure starts to work it’s way in back from the south and we introduce 70s back into the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend. High pressure starts to weaken a little then we focus our attention out to the west.

An upper level low develops and we introduce just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm back into the forecast.