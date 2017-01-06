Winter Weather Update

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for tonight into early Saturday for areas mainly north and northwest of Columbus.

It’s looking less and less likely Columbus will see any snow from this system. We have some chance of a quick changeover to flakes flying through the air early Saturday morning, but latest model data shows the precipitation moving out before there’s any chance of accumulation.

The prospect for freezing rain has become a bigger issue, thanks to the expected structure and temperature profile of the atmosphere. A cold air surge near the ground is being matched with the opposite aloft: a layer of (comparatively) warm air that would likely melt anything frozen (like snowflakes), only to have it turn to ice pellets or freezing rain on the way to the ground. As long as ground temperatures remain above freezing, no travel problems are expected from sleet or rain.

However, air temperatures are expected to drop to and below the freezing mark during the overnight hours, raising the possibility of ice forming on roads and other objects. This won’t be a prolonged event like an ice storm, but could create hazardous conditions for travelers as sleet and freezing rain falls.

Snow is still likely to fall in parts of north Georgia including the Atlanta metro area, with several inches possible. No more that a dusting is expected in our area, and that would likely be limited to areas north of Columbus.

A very raw, blustery day is forecast for Saturday with temperatures starting out below freezing and then struggling to make it out of the 30s along with gusty north winds. Precipitation is likely to end before sunrise and skies will clear during the morning hours, possibly as late as midday. The rest of the weekend looks to be cold, with morning lows under clear skies reaching the lowest readings of the winter to date.

