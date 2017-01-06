Truck crash knocks out local neighborhood’s power

COLUMBUS, Ga — Georgia Power is working to restore power to an east Columbus neighborhood after a garbage truck crashed into a communications line.

A company representative says the truck the line on Pam Court Friday morning, which broke the connecting utility pole. The incident caused about 260 customers to lose power.

So far, power has been restored to everyone except 12 customers in the Holley Valley Apartment Complex on Pembrook Court.

Police on the scene are blocking the area on Pembrook Drive from the intersections with Pam Court and Kim Court while the utility pole is being fixed.

Georgia Power says the pole should be replaced and all residents should have power by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

