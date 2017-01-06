Toddler gets belated holiday surprise as sailor father returns home

toddler_sailor_home

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A toddler received quite a special belated holiday surprise Thursday in Lebanon County.

A sailor deployed for seven months surprised his daughter.

The emotional reunion took place at Northern Lebanon High School, the alma mater of Navy Petty Officer Brandon Hitz.

When Brandon Hitz deployed, his daughter Mila gave her father her toy dog to hang onto.

Mila was also very happy to see the dog again.

Hitz’ mother, Lauri-Jo Folmer, organized the reunion.

“You could see in her face she was shocked that he was here, so it’s great. It’s great having him home,” she says.

Hitz will be stateside for the next four years, but he could deploy again after that. For now, however, the family has multiple celebrations planned.

