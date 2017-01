MIAMI, Fla. (CBSMiami) — An investigation is underway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after reports of shots fired.

Broward Fire Rescue confirms there were reports of a shooting at the airport Friday morning.

At least one person has been transported.

A CBS live chopper is on the scene where travelers can be seen evacuating onto the tarmac near the Delta Airlines terminal.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.