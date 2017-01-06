Publix Aprons Meal: BLT Salad

By Published: Updated:
our-kitchen

APRONS ADVICE:

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

PREP:
Microwave bacon slices according to package directions until crisp. Break slices into large pieces. Toss cherry tomato halves with 1/4 cup Olive Oil Vinaigrette; add table salt and pepper to taste. Arrange leaves from romaine lettuce hearts and fresh basil leaves on a large platter; cover and chill up to 1 hour.  Spoon tomatoes over lettuce; sprinkle with bacon, olives and Feta cheese. Add table salt and black pepper to taste just before serving. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.
INGREDIENTS:
  • 6 to 8 thick bacon slices
  • 1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup olive oil vinaigrette
  • Table salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 romaine lettuce hearts
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 4 ounces of Feta Cheese
  • I/3 cup of green olives
    Additions or variations:
  • 4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered 
  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, coarsely crumbled 
  •  I cup of glazed pecans

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s