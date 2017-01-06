Publix Aprons Meal: BLT Salad

Microwave bacon slices according to package directions until crisp. Break slices into large pieces. Toss cherry tomato halves with 1/4 cup Olive Oil Vinaigrette; add table salt and pepper to taste. Arrange leaves from romaine lettuce hearts and fresh basil leaves on a large platter; cover and chill up to 1 hour. Spoon tomatoes over lettuce; sprinkle with bacon, olives and Feta cheese. Add table salt and black pepper to taste just before serving. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.