Our Kitchen: BLT Salad

APRONS ADVICE:

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 to 8 thick bacon slices
  • 1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup olive oil vinaigrette
  • Table salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 romaine lettuce hearts
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 4 ounces of Feta Cheese
  • I/3 cup of green olives

Additions or variations

  • 4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered 
  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, coarsely crumbled 
  •  I cup of glazed pecans

STEPS

  1. Microwave bacon slices according to package directions until crisp. Break slices into large pieces.
  2. Toss cherry tomato halves with 1/4 cup Olive Oil Vinaigrette
  3. Add table salt and pepper to taste. Arrange leaves from romaine lettuce hearts and fresh basil leaves on a large platter,cover and chill up to 1 hour.
  4. Spoon tomatoes over lettuce.
  5. Sprinkle with bacon, olives and Feta cheese.
  6. Add table salt and black pepper to taste just before serving. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.

