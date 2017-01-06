Our Kitchen: BLT Salad

APRONS ADVICE:
Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 to 8 thick bacon slices
-
1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved
-
1/4 cup olive oil vinaigrette
-
Table salt and pepper to taste
-
2 romaine lettuce hearts
-
1/3 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
-
4 ounces of Feta Cheese
-
I/3 cup of green olives
Additions or variations
-
4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered
-
4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, coarsely crumbled
- I cup of glazed pecans
STEPS
- Microwave bacon slices according to package directions until crisp. Break slices into large pieces.
- Toss cherry tomato halves with 1/4 cup Olive Oil Vinaigrette
- Add table salt and pepper to taste. Arrange leaves from romaine lettuce hearts and fresh basil leaves on a large platter,cover and chill up to 1 hour.
- Spoon tomatoes over lettuce.
- Sprinkle with bacon, olives and Feta cheese.
- Add table salt and black pepper to taste just before serving. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.