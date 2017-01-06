Ohio senator plans to oppose Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general

CLEVELAND, Oh (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic senator says he will oppose Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general.

Sherrod Brown of Cleveland says in a statement Friday he met with Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, on Wednesday. He says they discussed Sessions’ positions on civil rights issues and his plans for the Justice Department.

The second-term senator says he has “serious concerns” about Sessions’ civil rights record. He says he also pressed Sessions about the need to improve police-community relations and the need for the Justice Department to fully support the consent decree for Cleveland police reforms.

Sessions was denied a federal judgeship in 1986. But the early Trump presidential campaign backer is expected to have support from Republicans controlling the Senate and its Judiciary Committee.