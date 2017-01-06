Local shelters preparing for severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Due to a cold winter weather threat, Valley Rescue Mission says they’ll open their doors to anyone offering emergency shelter.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20’s and Valley Rescue Mission is preparing to offer emergency shelter to those in need.

They’re expecting dozens of men, women, and children to take shelter.

Volunteers are gathering blankets and pillows to accommodate everyone that comes through its doors.

Although the mission can comfortably hold 50 people, they’re prepared to use all available space throughout the shelter and they will not turn anyone away.