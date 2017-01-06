Local schools, activity changes affected by winter weather

Below is a list of changes to school hours and weekend activities based on the weekend’s winter weather advisory:

Alabama

Barbour County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined

Chambers County – Schools closed, no weekend activities

Lee County – Schools not in session

Russell County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined

Georgia

Fort Benning – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined

Harris County – No classes, staff at work, activities undetermined

Meriwether County – Regular schedule, activities undetermined

Muscogee County – Schools not in session until Wednesday, Jan. 11

Stewart County – Regular schedule, high school sports on schedule, middle school sports cancelled

Randolph County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined

Sumter County – Regular schedule, activities undetermined

Talbot County – Regular schedule, weekend activities cancelled

Troup County – Regular schedule, no weekend activities

  • LaGrange Academy – School will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

Webster County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined

 

