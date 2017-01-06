Local schools, activity changes affected by winter weather

Below is a list of changes to school hours and weekend activities based on the weekend’s winter weather advisory:
Alabama
Barbour County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined
Chambers County – Schools closed, no weekend activities
Lee County – Schools not in session
Russell County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined
———
Georgia
Fort Benning – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined
Harris County – No classes, staff at work, activities undetermined
Meriwether County – Regular schedule, activities undetermined
Muscogee County – Schools not in session until Wednesday, Jan. 11
Stewart County – Regular schedule, high school sports on schedule, middle school sports cancelled
Randolph County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined
Sumter County – Regular schedule, activities undetermined
Talbot County – Regular schedule, weekend activities cancelled
Troup County – Regular schedule, no weekend activities
- LaGrange Academy – School will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.
Webster County – Regular schedule, weekend activities undetermined