Gov. Deal to announce state of emergency as winter weather approaches

ATLANTA, Ga — An executive order from Governor Nathan Deal Thursday evening says he will declare a state of emergency for 78 counties at noon Friday ahead of a significant weather event.

A second order released Friday morning extends the emergency order to 6 additional counties after reports from local county emergency management teams.

The order says Deal is responding to recommendations from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

State agencies in affected areas are advised to prepare for up to four inches of snowfall.

“I am issuing this executive order to implement protective measures to ensure the public health, preserve the safety of the public, keep property damage to a minimum and to minimize the social and economic impacts of this event on the citizens of Georgia,” says Deal. “We will continue monitoring the forecast models and make appropriate adjustments as necessary. Georgians should stay calm, make the appropriate preparations and stay aware of a potential change in weather conditions.”

About the State of Emergency:

The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin treating roads and interstates this evening and will continue to do so throughout the day Friday.

Local governments and agencies are working with the state to prepare for the winter storm.

The state of emergency allocates resources to state and local agencies if needed. It does not close state government.

All decisions regarding school closures will be made at the local level.

The affected counties include: Baldwin, Baker, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Calhoun, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, McDuffie, Meriwether, Mitchell, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Stephens, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Towns, Troup, Turner, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and Worth.