Gov. Deal: Let Congress act first on health care

By Published: Updated:
(File: WRBL)
(File: WRBL)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia’s governor wants lawmakers to hold off on any significant changes to Medicaid until a new Republican Congress acts on its plan to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it.

Deal tells The Associated Press in a Friday interview he will use a portion of Wednesday’s State of the State address on to urge the GOP-controlled General Assembly not to “jump the gun.”

The Republican governor says making changes to the insurance program for low-income residents could put Georgia “in the embarrassing position” of undoing those policies next year.

Deal says he does want to expand mental health coverage to children younger than five years old on Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare programs. He also wants state law to allow pharmacists to dispense an overdose-reversing drug without a prescription.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s