Gov. Deal: Let Congress act first on health care

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia’s governor wants lawmakers to hold off on any significant changes to Medicaid until a new Republican Congress acts on its plan to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it.

Deal tells The Associated Press in a Friday interview he will use a portion of Wednesday’s State of the State address on to urge the GOP-controlled General Assembly not to “jump the gun.”

The Republican governor says making changes to the insurance program for low-income residents could put Georgia “in the embarrassing position” of undoing those policies next year.

Deal says he does want to expand mental health coverage to children younger than five years old on Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare programs. He also wants state law to allow pharmacists to dispense an overdose-reversing drug without a prescription.