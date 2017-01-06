Tips navigating icy roads as winter storm blows in

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Thousands of folks across the valley may experience some slippery road conditions.

Skyler Hahn, from Midas, says before you hit the road there are a few things you should check on your vehicle.

Hahn said, “Check your coolant levels and make sure the anti-freeze isn’t going to freeze. Definitely check your tire pressure and usually down here you don’t have to worry about your wind shield wiper fluids, but if it is in the 20 degree weather then check it because you don’t want to run your wiper motor because it can possibly break your wind shield wipers.”

With temperatures dropping below freezing it’s important to check your tire pressure.

“Every 10 degrees that it drops down you lose 1 to 3 pounds worth of pressure and you definitely don’t want to wake up to a flat tire in the morning, “said Hahn.

Also make sure your vehicle is gassed up because the cold temperatures can cause the ethanol to freeze, which can damage your cars fuel lines.

One way to check you tire tread is to get a penny and place it upside down in your tread; if you can see the whole head then it’s time to be replaced.

Hahn tells you how to avoid skidding while driving in severe weather, “Let’s say your car is turning to the left, then you want to slightly turn your steering wheel to the left and try to point it in the right direction and please do not lock up your breaks because it will cause more damage than necessary.”

An emergency road kit is always good to have handy.

A few things you should keep in that kit include drinking water, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, extra clothes and a phone charger.