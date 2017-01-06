Consolidation proposal would affect 4 south Georgia colleges

By Published:
(Thinkstock via CBS Cleveland)
(Thinkstock via CBS Cleveland)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The University System of Georgia is weighing a new round of consolidations that would affect four campuses in southern Georgia.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley will ask the Board of Regents next week to expand Georgia Southern University in Statesboro by merging it with Armstrong State University in Savannah. Both campuses, which have a combined enrollment of about 27,000, would remain open under the Georgia Southern name.

The same proposal calls for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton to combine with Bainbridge State College. Those schools have nearly 6,000 students total and would both use the Abraham Baldwin name.

The regents are scheduled to vote on the plan next Wednesday. University System Charles Sutlive says if the consolidations are approved, changes would take effect by fall 2018 at the earliest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s