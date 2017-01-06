Carter’s historic night leads Lady Cougars past UNC Pembroke

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Alexis Carter recorded the first triple-double in program history as the 19th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team stayed undefeated with a 73-56 win over UNC Pembroke. Wednesday’s Peach Belt Conference contest was played inside the Lumpkin Center.

Carter finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocks for just the eighth triple-double in the 26-year history of the PBC. The junior nearly added to her history-making night tallying seven steals.

Ashley Asouzu turned in 15 points and eight rebounds, while Gabby Williams ended with 11.

“We came out with a lot of energy tonight,” head coach Anita Howard said. “I was disappointed in our performance in the second half, but we played well enough to win.

“Alexis is a phenomenal player. She has the ability to perform like this every night.”

As they have all season, the Lady Cougars got rolling in the opening quarter. Leading 11-8 midway through the first, Narshanda Malone canned a three-pointer to start a 16-2 CSU run that pushed the game into double figures for good.

Columbus State (9-0, 3-0 PBC) held a 27-12 edge after the first 10 minutes, extending its first quarter dominance to 194-91 through nine games.

The second quarter was just as dominant for the Lady Cougars, who pushed the lead across the 20-point mark on Malone’s second three of the night. CSU scored the final eight points of the half and took a 49-21 lead into the locker room.

Asouzu scored on the opening possession of the third quarter to stretch the margin to 30, but UNC Pembroke (7-4, 2-2) started closing the gap the rest of the way.

A 10-2 run to end the third brought the game to within 19 (61-42) with just 10 minutes to play, but the deficit was too much to overcome. The closest the Braves would get in the fourth was the 17-point margin that ended the game.

Columbus State shot 35.1 percent (27-of-77) for the game and outscored the Braves 17-0 in fastbreak points.

UNC Pembroke was held to its lowest shooting percentage of the season at 26.8 percent (19-for-71).

Columbus State will be on the road on Saturday at USC Aiken. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.