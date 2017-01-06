BITTER COLD: Wind Chill Values Take a Dive

BITTER COLD: ALL WEEKEND

Expect drier conditions to develop and out-lying areas farther north may still have areas of ice on overpasses where cold air is blowing underneath these bridges. The winds combined with mid-20s early will have wind chill values dipping down into the teens.

Wind 15-25 and gusts up to 30mph will create a wind chill value dipping into the lower teens at times. This is dangerous for anyone not properly dressed, hydrated, and even pets that are not properly protected.

TONIGHT-6AM Rain, possibly changing to freezing rain/sleet, ending late. Low: 25

SATURDAY: A.M. clearing, mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 37

SUNDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 19 High: 42

MONDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 24 High: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 32 High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 48 High: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 50 High: 67

 

