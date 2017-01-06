Auburn police arrest burglary, theft suspect

Curtis Vann Holmes (Auburn Police Department)
Curtis Vann Holmes (Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, Ga — The Auburn Police Department says a man is in Lee County Jail connected to a break-in at a convenience store back in March.

A press release says 48-year-old Curtis Vann Holmes is charged with burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the third degree.

Police say officers have been investigating a convenience store break-in on March 25 in the 1600 Block of W Farmville Rd. An officer responded to an alarm call at about 2 a.m. and found alcohol and cigarettes had been stolen.

Holmes was identified as the suspect after he was identified on surveillance video.

He is currently being held on $4,500 bond.

 

