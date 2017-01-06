Auburn falls to Vanderbilt, 80-61 in men’s basketball

Auburn falls at Vanderbilt 80-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Matthew Fisher-Davis scored a career-high 33 points on seven 3-pointers to lead Vanderbilt to an 80-61 victory over Auburn in Memorial Gym on Wednesday.

A game after making 16-of-32 3-pointers in a 96-89 win at LSU, the Commodores jumped out to a 21-2 lead, making four of its first seven 3-pointers. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 of Vandy’s first 24 points on 5-of-7 treys as the Commodores extended the lead to 24-4.

Leading 46-29 at the half, the Commodores increased their lead to 57-35 five minutes into the second half.

Jared Harper scored 19 points, 14 in the second half, and Mustapha Heron added 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Auburn fell to 10-4 overall, 0-2 in the SEC while Vanderbilt improved to 8-6, 2-0. It was the Commodores 13th straight win in the series and the 10th consecutive in Memorial Gym.

The Tigers shot 32 percent from the floor, 6-of-21 (.286) from 3-point range and 11-of-13 from the foul line. The Commodores shot 48 percent from the field and 42 percent (14-of-33) from 3.

Auburn returns home to face Ole Miss (9-5, 0-2) on Saturday at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network. The Rebels have played the two toughest teams in the SEC, losing to No. 6 Kentucky and at No. 24 Florida.