Alabama jurors recommend death penalty in triple slaying

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Jurors are recommending the death penalty for a man convicted of killing three people in southeast Alabama.

A Houston County jury says Ryan Clark Petersen should die after being convicted of capital murder in the gunshot deaths of two men and a woman at a nightclub in Wicksburg in 2012.

Jurors voted 10-2 Thursday in favor of lethal injection, but a judge could still sentence Petersen to life imprisonment without parole.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Enterprise man opened fire after being told to leave the bar following a dispute with an employee.

Jurors rejected defense claims that Petersen wasn’t responsible for his actions because he drank a lot of alcohol and was mentally impaired.

The shooting at Teasers Nightclub killed Tiffani Grissett, Cameron Paul Eubanks and Thomas Robins Jr.