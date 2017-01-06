Alabama jurors recommend death penalty in triple slaying

By Published:
Triple murder suspect Ryan Petersen appears in court. (WTVY)
Triple murder suspect Ryan Petersen appears in court. (WTVY)

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Jurors are recommending the death penalty for a man convicted of killing three people in southeast Alabama.

A Houston County jury says Ryan Clark Petersen should die after being convicted of capital murder in the gunshot deaths of two men and a woman at a nightclub in Wicksburg in 2012.

Jurors voted 10-2 Thursday in favor of lethal injection, but a judge could still sentence Petersen to life imprisonment without parole.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Enterprise man opened fire after being told to leave the bar following a dispute with an employee.

Jurors rejected defense claims that Petersen wasn’t responsible for his actions because he drank a lot of alcohol and was mentally impaired.

The shooting at Teasers Nightclub killed Tiffani Grissett, Cameron Paul Eubanks and Thomas Robins Jr.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s