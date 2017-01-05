Snow Chances Looking Good

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for large parts of northern Georgia and Alabama beginning late Friday and continuing through the early part of Saturday. Cold air is surging southward and will meet up with a storm system sweeping out of the Rockies toward the Gulf states. The combination is likely to produce a decent snowfall in portions of the South.

Our local area will be able to enjoy a fine Thursday with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Clouds move in and thicken overnight ahead of the developing storm, leading to rain developing through much of the area on Friday. It could briefly begin as sleet in some areas, but will wind up as all liquid precipitation for Columbus and surrounding counties.

By late Friday night and the predawn hours Saturday, enough cold air should make it far enough south to turn the rain to snow as the precipitation begins to head out. That could provide a dusting of snow or possibly just flurries as far south as Columbus, with accumulating snow likely north of our area, including Atlanta. Several inches are possible depending on how soon the rain changes over and the duration of snow after that happens. Ground temperatures will certainly be cold enough by sunrise Saturday for some of the snow to stick if it does fall for a long enough period of time.

Much colder air will move in once precipitation comes to an end and skies clear on Saturday, bringing the coldest weather of the winter to our area for the early part of next week.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast