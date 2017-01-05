Showers turn to a taste of winter weather

FRIDAY-SATURDAY MORNING:

Winter Storm Watch: Columbus Northwest and Northeast. Conditions favorable for winter storm conditions with some sort of measurable rain, sleet, and snow.

Winter Weather Advisory: Macon and Lee Counties. Likely a brief time Friday afternoon – Saturday 3am CST. Combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

WINTER STORM WARNING: We will likely see accumulations 1-3” starting after midnight through 5am. Especially north and west of I-85. This would include northern Lee, Chambers, Troup, Harris (Mainly north of Pine Mountain), Meriwether, and northwest Talbot. Cities north of Auburn, La Fayette, Valley, LaGrange, Warm Springs, Greenville, Manchester.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT: ALABAMA: Northern Russell, Bullock, and Northern Barbour Counties. GEORGIA: Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Taylor, Schley, Stewart, Webster, Sumter Counties. Not expected to see travel issues a trace or just under 1” of sleet or snow on grassy surfaces.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast