Visit the post for school closings.
Muscogee County’s new sheriff and Superior Court clerk have officially cleared the books of their predecessors to start their terms with cle…
Sponsored by:
Weather will cooperate, at least for the start of the weekend, for these outdoor holiday events.
On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, Wild Animal Safari is showcasing their camel exhibit. They have two species of camels on displa…
COLUMBUS, Ga. – With the impeding threat for winter weather possible across the Chattahoochee Valley Chambers County School District has chosen to cancel school and extracurricular activities for Saturday.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.