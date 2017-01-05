Man identified in deadly shooting on 32nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. – According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan there was a deadly shooting that occurred on 32nd Avenue near Cusseta Road.

The victim has been identified as 22-year Dominique Horton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Horton was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says his body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy. Bryan also says this is the first homicide of 2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

