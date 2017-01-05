Pediatricians worried about spike in respiratory virus cases

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Pediatricians with Baylor Scott & White are seeing a spike in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. The virus can be deadly for infants and small children.

The hospital said they had more than 122 cases in Central Texas over the past week and that’s up from 90 cases the week before. “RSV can cause pneumonia and respiratory failure, and it causes several thousand deaths a year both in infants and even in the elderly population,” said Dr. Goddy Corpuz, Pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White Cedar Park “For kids who have seemingly cold symptoms and then they start wheezing later on they can have a lot of problems.”

St. David’s Children’s Hospital say their RSV cases have almost tripled in the last month.

Doctors pointed out that the bad winter virus runs through April and can mimic the flu with similar symptoms including runny nose, coughing, and fever, but said RSV can be more contagious and seriously restrict kids breathing.

RSV is not as much of a concern as flu at Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle. Doctors there have turned to a new tool and can now easily connect with a specialist at Dell Children's Medical Center so they can talk to the patients directly.

“Sometimes we will be able to send patients home that in the past we would have transferred to Dell for further evaluation,” said Dr. Rhett Reed who is the medical director at Seton Hays ER. “There are some patients with complicated medical histories that it’s helpful to have their specialist or another provider evaluate them.”

Pediatricians say the cold snaps will mean even more patients getting sick. Their advice: wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.