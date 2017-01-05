New detour opens on Columbus Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga — There is a new detour set up to help residents avoid an unsafe area of the Columbus Riverwalk where a part of the Chattahoochee Riverbank has collapsed.

Columbus Water Works and the Columbus Consolidated Government set up the detour to avoid the area downhill from Bulldog Bait and Tackle behind the National Civil War Naval Museum. The area is also close to Rotary Park.

Pedestrians and cyclists should avoid the damaged area of the Riverwalk and use the detour pictured until further notice.

A press release says agencies are working to make the Riverwalk safe for public use as soon as possible.