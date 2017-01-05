New detour opens on Columbus Riverwalk

By Published: Updated:
riverwalk_detour

COLUMBUS, Ga — There is a new detour set up to help residents avoid an unsafe area of the Columbus Riverwalk where a part of the Chattahoochee Riverbank has collapsed.

Columbus Water Works and the Columbus Consolidated Government set up the detour to avoid the area downhill from Bulldog Bait and Tackle behind the National Civil War Naval Museum. The area is also close to Rotary Park.

Pedestrians and cyclists should avoid the damaged area of the Riverwalk and use the detour pictured until further notice.

A press release says agencies are working to make the Riverwalk safe for public use as soon as possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s