Locals react to three stores set to close this spring

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY – The closings of three local stores is creating an outcry in the Valley.

News 3 got reaction to the news of the closings of two Kmart stores and a Sears store.

When I went to the Kmart on Macon Road, I was expecting to get some mixed reviews.

But, all of the reaction appeared to have the same tone, a very sad tone.

You’re looking at the Kmart located on Macon Road.

Remember Wednesday, Sears Holdings announced it will close this location.

I caught up with a few frequent shoppers.

They all had similar things to say.

Most appeared to be concerned about what will happen to the workers who may soon be without a job.

As News 3 also reported, the Kmart on 280 in Phenix City is also set to close this spring.

The Sears on Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus is also set to close at the end of March.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin Friday at all three closing locations.