Georgia Power preps for threat of winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Georgia Power is taking the necessary steps to make sure they’re prepared as winter weather is in the forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley. Robert Watkins with Georgia Power gives a few tips to prepare for the possibility of winter weather like stocking up on non-perishable foods.

“Make sure all your phones and everything is charged and ready. You want to have flashlights for lighting. If you have older people in the home that may not withstand an extended outage, you might want to consider moving them to a safe place,” he said.

He also suggests stocking up on medications you might need. Watkins gives tips if the power goes out during a winter storm.

“You want to go around and turn off everything that was on when the lights went out. You also might want to monitor what’s going on with the storm. You can download Georgia Power app on your cell phone or computer,” Watkins said.

Georgia Power users can keep up with outages and the progress of the state’s outage situation through the app. Watkins says they have workers on standby this weekend.

“If they’re needed somewhere, then we have a storm center in Atlanta that is watching the whole state and they’ll move the resources around to get people’s power back on as soon as possible,” he explained.

While Watkins doesn’t expect major power outages due to ice on power lines in Columbus, he does say car accidents from winter weather can cause power outages.

“That’s one of the things that can happen even if we don’t have the major icing in the trees. If its snow on the road in Columbus, Georgia we will have some outages due to some accidents. People just not used to driving on that sort of road,” Watkins said.

Georgia Power will also be updating customers on Twitter.