Funeral set for murdered Americus man

AMERICUS, Ga — Funeral arrangements are set for the man killed in Americus’ first murder of 2017.

The service for 27-year-old David Grimes will be at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday at 2 p.m.

As News 3 reported, Grimes was found stabbed behind Cherokee Elementary School on New Year’s Day at about 5:30 p.m. Two additional stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Police arrested 20-year-old Benard T. Hollis and 17-year-old Shameka Waters and both face charges for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Valerie Grimes spoke in a News 3 exclusive interview about her son David and the tragedy of his death.

“So many people misunderstood him because he didn’t talk a lot unless you really knew him,” Grimes says. “He’d do anything for you.”

She adds the upswing in crime has her doubting her once beloved hometown.

“That’s what’s breaking my heart about Americus, is that we’ve had so much violence here,” Grimes says. “It is time for it to stop. Nothing justifies it. I don’t understand this. You can’t even say hello anymore. I don’t know where I am anymore.”

The Grimes family asks for donations to be made to the Americus-Sumter High School marching band instead of sending flowers to David’s funeral. They say they hope to honor David’s intense passion for music.