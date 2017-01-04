Woman dies after heavy storm strikes southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say a woman has died after a heavy storm hit southwest Georgia.

Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe says Tuesday more than 1,000 homes suffered damage after a “violent” storm about a mile wide swept through the area around 11 p.m. Monday. He says four residential homes caught on fire due to the storm and multiple trees were knocked down.

Rowe says the storm started about 30 minutes after a tornado warning was issued for the area. A Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher says emergency management has not yet confirmed if the damage was caused by a tornado.

The dispatcher also says it could take several days to remove all the debris. She confirms there were no other major injuries or deaths related to the storm.

Rowe says the death of the woman was storm-related, but didn’t have any more details. Her identity has not been released.