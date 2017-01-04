Weather Service: Ashburn death from storm winds, not tornado

ATLANTA (AP) – The National Weather Service says winds that killed a 73-year-old Turner County man came from a thunderstorm, not a tornado.

A survey team said straight-line winds of 80 mph damaged an area around Ashburn, knocking a small outbuilding where William Major was living off its foundation.

The storm uprooted hundreds of trees, including a few onto mobile homes and blew over a church steeple.

Surveyors say a tornado did hit Mitchell County, estimating top winds of 95 mph. The storm uprooted trees and damaging mobile home roofs over a 4-mile path. No injuries were reported.

At least 20 tornadoes from Monday’s storms have been counted in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

A storm that killed four people in southeast Alabama is being classified not as a tornado, but thunderstorm winds.