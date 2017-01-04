WATCH: Officer body slams female high school student in N.C.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (CBSN) – A video provided to CBS North Carolina shows a police officer slamming a female student to the ground during an incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School.

Wake County Public Schools says it is aware of the video and could not make further comment until it investigates the incident. The District is working with Rolesville Police in its investigation.

The station reports a witness who recorded the video says it shows the end of a fight that occurred around 7:10 a.m. The witness says the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, the officer seen in the video is a Rolesville police officer. Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles reportedly says there is body camera video of the incident, possibly from both of the school’s two resource officers. It’s not clear whether the officer involved in the incident is one of the school resource officers.

The ACLU-North Carolina tweeted about video saying it displayed a “disturbing use of force.”

Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017