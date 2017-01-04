THURSDAY: Pleasant then Friday bigger changes

A dry and pleasant forecast for Thursday, then we are focused on this winter storm for Friday and Saturday morning.

Still a lot of disparity from our RPM proprietary model and the GFS on the amount of moisture and timing of this system. The NAM banks on a brief event based on the 18z Bufkit. The snow will be out before sunrise, while the upper layers dry quickly after sunrise. So looking to be breezy, cold, and dry for the remainder of the day Saturday.

Farther north: Not expecting any accumulations here but possibly less than 1″ from northern Chambers and Troup Counties (accumulations on grassy surfaces) based on NWS forecast and weather briefing today.

In-depth analysis: The Arctic air is in place when the Pacific system merges with the southwest storm system moves into our region Friday. At this time, it’s more probable that we begin to see rain Friday, sporadic but moderate to heavy south and east of Columbus. What’s left over will be an overnight snow flurry event likely. No travel issues at this time or necessary for a First Alert Weather Aware day. In fact this being the real first snow storm event potential it makes it more of a big deal, especially if you have travel plans north of I-85, I-20, Atlanta northward late Friday into Saturday morning.

