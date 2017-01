COLUMBUS, Ga. – Due to expected low temperatures of 25 or less Saturday and Sunday night The SafeHouse will be open from Saturday morning at 7 a.m. until Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Valley Rescue Mission won’t be putting people out those days and will add beds as needed along with the Salvation Army.

SafeHouse, as always, is open to anyone “No Questons asked–no one refused.”