Opelika PD searches for Wal-Mart credit card fraud suspects

By Published: Updated:
Wal-Mart credit card fraud suspects (Opelika Police Department)
Wal-Mart credit card fraud suspects (Opelika Police Department)

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are on the lookout for two men suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local Wal-Mart.

Captain Bobby Kilgore says in a department press release the card was flagged Wednesday, December 28 after two men used it to purchase several electronics.

The dark-colored Chevrolet step side truck police say the two card fraud suspects left in. (OPD)
The dark-colored Chevrolet step side truck police say the two card fraud suspects left in. (OPD)

Surveillance video shows two white males – the first suspect wearing black pants, a grey long sleeve shirt and a black toboggan, while the second is wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black hat.

Police say both men left in a dark-colored Chevrolet step side truck.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, please call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline anonymously at (334)745-8665.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s