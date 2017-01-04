Opelika PD searches for Wal-Mart credit card fraud suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are on the lookout for two men suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local Wal-Mart.

Captain Bobby Kilgore says in a department press release the card was flagged Wednesday, December 28 after two men used it to purchase several electronics.

Surveillance video shows two white males – the first suspect wearing black pants, a grey long sleeve shirt and a black toboggan, while the second is wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black hat.

Police say both men left in a dark-colored Chevrolet step side truck.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, please call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline anonymously at (334)745-8665.