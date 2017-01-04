Opelika mayor adds new 4-Way stop intersections

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announces the City is adding two new 4-Way stop intersections after reviewing several resident requests.

A press release say the intersection of 6th Avenue and 5th Street by Northside School and the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 11th Street will both be changed to 4-Way stops within the next few days.

The City urges all drivers to please approach these areas with caution as everyone gets used to stopping at these intersections.

If you would like to submit a request to Mayor Gary Fuller, email him at gfuller@opelika-al.gov or call his office at (334) 705-5150.

