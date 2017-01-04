Mild Now but Turning Colder

We’ll be able to enjoy a couple of fairly pleasant January days before we have a convergence of cold air and a storm system that may produce snow in parts of the Southeast.

A cold front passing through today will keep temperatures in the 50s for most of the area despite partly sunny skies. More sun is on the way for Thursday, to go along with temperatures very close to normal. Things will begin to change on Friday, as a piece of the strong west coast storm breaks east of the Rockies, spreading rain and snow into the Plains and Midwest. At the same time, a very cold arctic air mass will continue a steady push south, bringing temperatures down across Georgia and Alabama by Friday.

As the storm system works its way east, wintry precipitation is likely to break out over a large area, including the potential for accumulating snow in northern sections of the Gulf states, particularly north of Atlanta and Birmingham. Columbus could see sleet at the onset of precipitation Saturday, but temperatures through the day are likely to be too warm for any snow this far south and we will end up with a cold rain. Closer to the event, model runs will be more clear as to where the cutoffs of precip types will wind up.

Once the rain is gone by late Saturday, skies will clear and temperatures will be quite cold to finish the weekend into early next week as more of the arctic air moves in.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast