Man now faces capital murder in toddler’s abuse death

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP/WHNT) — An Albertville man now faces a capital murder charge following the death of a 3-year-old girl who police say was abused.

Multiple news agencies report 27-year-old Diego Sebastian was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Marshall County District Attorney Steve Marshall says that charge was upgraded to capital murder this week after Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo died.

Sebastian was suspected of causing her injuries after officers were called to the hospital where Mateo was being treated. Police say the toddler had visible head trauma.

The girl was later transferred to a Birmingham hospital, where she passed away Sunday. Police are now waiting for an official autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Officials haven’t released specific details about the abuse; however police say Sabastian admits he was trying to throw the child onto a bed and missed.

Investigators say Sebastian is not the biological father of the child. They have not yet confirmed the relationship between him and the mother.

Albertville Assistant Police Chief Jamie Smith says investigators have a capital murder warrant and will serve it Wednesday.