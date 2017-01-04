Local farms benefit from heavy rain

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – Not every part of the Chattahoochee Valley is in recovery mode after all the rain. Local farms are reaping the rewards of the perfect storm. The rain is making news for the right reasons at Turntime Farms in Ellerslie. This past week, heavy rains wove a path of destruction throughout the region.

Justin Jordan says he spends about $5,000 a month to feed more than 100 head of cattle. In a matter of days though, Jordan can now spend a little less on hay. That’s because he prepared to take advantage of half a foot of rain in the area. By using older grass, Jordan says he was able to avoid erosion. He also kept his top soil intact, making the pastures much greener than in the past.

“It saves so much money and time and effort by being able to let the cow do the work,” Jordan told News 3. “Instead of having to run a tractor out here, the cow simply comes out and we move them each day to ration the grass.”

Jordan says the longstanding drought forced farms to buy more hay and sell more cattle. The substantial rainfall prevented a potentially disastrous domino effect for the time being. The rain means green pastures on many farms. But the farms will also save a little green because of the precipitation.

Jordan notes that winter droughts are worse than summer droughts because plants germinate and tend to be more active during the warmer months.