National employer sets up job fair for LaGrange call center

LAGRANGE, Ga — A national home warranty company announces a job fair to fill sales positions in its LaGrange call center.

The American Home Shield Job Fair will be at the Calumet Office Park at 106 Old Mill Road on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The company says it needs to fill 15 full-time inside sales positions. A press release says the jobs will include unlimited commission, benefits and paid time off. Pay will be between $10-$15 per hour, based on experience.

Candidates who attend will be able to meet and interview with local managers, see the facility and learn about the industry-leading warranty company.

Applicants should also bring multiple copies of a resume and wear professional attire.

For information about applying online, visit the American Home Shield website.

American Home Shield employs more than 400 individuals in the LaGrange call center, and has other call centers in Memphis, Tenn. and Carroll, Iowa.