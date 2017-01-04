Kayak instructor discusses impact of flooding on river

COLUMBUS, Ga. –  Parts of the Riverwalk still need repairs following Monday’s storms.  Kayak instructor Sanna Ball describes the Chattahoochee River overflowing into big sections of the Riverwalk.

She says the flooding continues to erode parts of the Riverwalk.  Ball says high flooding and rain washes trees and debris down the river, which can plow into the Riverwalk railings causing damage.

“You can sit there and watch big trees go floating down the river.  There’s a lot of trash unfortunately, too, because of people that don’t pick it up or the trash along the riverbanks again with the excess flooding just flushes everything into the river,” she said.

Ball plans to work with other groups to plan a river clean up within the next few months.

