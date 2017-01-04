Gov. Bentley to visit areas affected by Monday storm damage

By Published: Updated:
houston_storm_damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Robert Bentley will visit Houston County Wednesday to survey storm damage and visit with those affected by this week’s storm damage.

As News 3 reported, Alabama experienced severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Monday, causing damage in 5 counties. Sources confirm at least four deaths related to storm damage.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is assessing damage in the state and mobilizing necessary resources to support those affected.

Bentley’s tour will start at the Houston County Courthouse at 2 p.m. then move to Rehobeth Baptist Church followed by a visit to the disaster area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s