Dentists: Resolve to break bad habits when it comes to your teeth

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s the time of year when people make resolutions to be healthier and drop bad habits. Dentists urge you to resolve to give up bad habits when it comes to your teeth.

The enamel is the hardest tissue in the human body. Dentists say bad habits can damage it for good.

Dr. Cathy Cook of Cook Dental Care says some patients use their teeth as tools to open items such as beer bottles and grind their teeth because of stress. Another bad habit she sees is eating ice or hard candies.

“But you can crack your teeth your teeth and so I’ve had several patients over the years with fractures teeth that typically are not, you can’t save them, you have to take them out and then you either have to get an implant or a bridge to replace the missing tooth so there are a lot of different things that can happen,” said Dr. Cook.

Acidic foods and drinks are enemies of enamel too. This includes lemons, lime, oranges, grapefruit, soft drinks, or any drinks that can stain your teeth. Some bottle water is acidic.

“Much of the water that’s bottled is acidic. It’s not written on the label, you have to call the 1-800 number that’s on the bottle.”

Our body needs to maintain a pH balance of 6.8 to 7.4. Anything we ingest that is below that means our bodies have to work that much harder an/or borrow calcium from our bones to help balance our pH. To check the pH level of your favorite bottled water CLICK HERE.

There are steps you can take to protect your teeth, beginning with the right tooth brush.

“Some people use a medium or hard tooth brush because it’s on the market for sale but a soft tooth brush is what’s necessary.”

Be gentle says Cook, don’t brush too hard as if you’re cleaning the bathroom grout.

Another positive step in protecting your teeth is regular flossing, particularly before bed. It helps to cut down on harmful bacteria which can lead to cavities.