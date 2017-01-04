CPD asks for help identifying burglary suspects

Dollar Tree burglary suspect (L) and Comfort Inn theft suspect (R) [Columbus Police Department]
COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Property Crimes Unit asks for the community’s help to identify two men wanted for separate burglary and theft investigations.

An enhanced surveillance photo of the Dollar Tree burglary suspect. (CPD Property Crimes Division)
Sergeant Thomas Hill says in a press release the same man was caught on surveillance video three times breaking into the Dollar Tree on Macon Road. Hill says the burglaries were on November 16, November 24, and December 15.

He says the man stole several items from the store on each occasion.

Hill continues police are also searching for a man connected to an unrelated theft at the Comfort Inn on Macon Road. He says that incident happened December 30 and the suspect took items from several hotel rooms.

The man’s car was also caught on surveillance video.

Comfort Inn theft suspect (R) and his suspected vehicle (L) [Columbus Police Department]
Anyone with information on either man or on any of these crimes should contact lead investigator Detective Jason Carden at 706-225-4395.

Dollar Tree, Comfort Inn burglary and theft suspects

