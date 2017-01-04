Columbus Fire and EMS looking for person of interest in fire investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Fire and EMS are looking for a person of interest into a fire that occurred Friday, December 30.

Columbus Fire say a fire occurred in the early morning hours Friday at Liberty Auto Sales in the 4600 block of Warm Springs Road.

Upon arrival units found a storage building burning. Columbus Fire and EMS conducted an investigation and it was determined that the fire was incendiary in nature.

If you know the identity of the person of interest in the above photograph you are asked to contact Columbus Fire and EMS Investigative Services at 706-653-3500.